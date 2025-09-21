Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 104 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.97. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $302.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.