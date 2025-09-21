Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.