Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after buying an additional 157,839 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.