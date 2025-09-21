Wedmont Private Capital Buys 151 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,388,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NRG stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

