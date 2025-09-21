Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.53.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

