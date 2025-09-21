WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,516,059.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $111.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

