Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 582 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after acquiring an additional 786,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $204.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

