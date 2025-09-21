Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,397 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $988.33 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,004.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,018.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

