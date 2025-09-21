Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

