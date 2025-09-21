Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $69.86.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

