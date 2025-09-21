Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of VeriSign worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,392,123.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,706 shares of company stock worth $12,733,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $282.28 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.13.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

