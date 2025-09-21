Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $19.47 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,166,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $209,149,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $211.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.52. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $4,540,494.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,968 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,878.08. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

