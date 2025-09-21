Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 673,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $149.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.44. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

