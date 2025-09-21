Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 79,860 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

