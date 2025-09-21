U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.8810.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

