The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Clorox by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Clorox by 688.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 513,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 412.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,167,000 after acquiring an additional 481,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 147.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 421,453 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11,108.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,409,000 after buying an additional 346,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.27. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.