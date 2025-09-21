Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Docusign were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 372.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 809.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $50,459,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 251.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 525,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $790,197.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 112,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,496. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $36,576.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,094.72. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,533 shares of company stock worth $6,598,028. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Stock Performance

Docusign stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

