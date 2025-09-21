Swedbank AB Purchases 4,700 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.16% of GitLab worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,498,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 299,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332,592 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,830 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.20 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,300 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,367,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,217.05. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $5,445,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054,852 shares of company stock valued at $50,219,603. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

