Swedbank AB Has $15.59 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,835 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,648,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $355,642,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.