Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 30,627 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $35.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $3,742,362.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock valued at $39,225,572. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

