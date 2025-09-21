Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,133 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Entergy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

Entergy stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

