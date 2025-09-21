Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $623,383,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in NetApp by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after acquiring an additional 560,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $308,107,000 after acquiring an additional 384,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in NetApp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,179,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $183,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $125.16 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

