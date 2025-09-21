Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,094 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

