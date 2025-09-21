Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,239 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.22 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.