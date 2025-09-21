Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 114.9% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124,273 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 26.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 48.9% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $127.17 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

