Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

