NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,594,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE INGR opened at $122.36 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

