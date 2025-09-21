NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 39 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE GEV opened at $624.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

