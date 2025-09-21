NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 382 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5%

ON stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

