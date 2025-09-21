NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767,855 shares of company stock valued at $588,837,174 over the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.