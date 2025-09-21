NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $698.07 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

