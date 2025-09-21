NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Stock Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NetApp were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Swedbank AB increased its stake in NetApp by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 80,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in NetApp by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock worth $3,255,778. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

