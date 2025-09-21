MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.83.

MongoDB Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $323.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233,275.73. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

