Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 190.8% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $305,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $151.97 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.69 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

