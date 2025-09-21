Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.22 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

