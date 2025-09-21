Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.04 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 107.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

