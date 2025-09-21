Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 21,100 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 123,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $437,126.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,550.84. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $493,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,015,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,180.32. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,510,532 shares of company stock worth $11,650,269 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.