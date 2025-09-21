MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 171 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,717.50. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114 over the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

