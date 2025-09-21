KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

