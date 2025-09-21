Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $423.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.60 and its 200-day moving average is $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

