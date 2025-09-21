Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Entergy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $88.67 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

