Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Docusign by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $790,197.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,496. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,533 shares of company stock worth $6,598,028. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Docusign Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $107.86.
Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Docusign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
