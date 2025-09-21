Critical Survey: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) versus Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Baristas Coffee”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $516.01 million 4.37 $55.95 million $1.07 37.13 Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 N/A -$660,000.00 N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.50% 24.99% 17.84% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vita Coco has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and Baristas Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 3 5 0 2.63 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $38.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.41%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Baristas Coffee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

