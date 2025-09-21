Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Position Trimmed by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.22 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

