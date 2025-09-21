American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $302,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,878,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.13.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

