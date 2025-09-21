Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $260.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

