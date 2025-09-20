Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Position Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $336.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.