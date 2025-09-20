Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

