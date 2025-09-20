Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.28.

View Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.