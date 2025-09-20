Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.8% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

